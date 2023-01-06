Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 419.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

