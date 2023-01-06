Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 163.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 70,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

