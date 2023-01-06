Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 462,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

