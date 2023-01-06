Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

