Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases 4,898 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,869.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Derbend Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 9,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,938.3% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,938.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108,208 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

