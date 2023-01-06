S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 4,462 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,874.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,848 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,410,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,402,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,812,000 after buying an additional 1,331,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

