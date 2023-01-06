Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saipem from €1.75 ($1.86) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saipem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $0.22 on Friday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

