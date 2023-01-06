SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SAP were worth $34,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SAP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $106.16 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $140.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

