SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $11.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.29. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

SBA Communications Stock Down 3.8 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $281.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,753,678,000 after buying an additional 177,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after buying an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.