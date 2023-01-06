Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $409.07. The stock has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

