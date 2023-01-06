Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,196 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,002,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

