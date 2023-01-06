Security National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.40. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

