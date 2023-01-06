Signature Bank Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

SBNY opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

