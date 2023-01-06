SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 19,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Insider Transactions at SMART Global
In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global
SMART Global Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $713.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SMART Global
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SMART Global (SGH)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.