SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 19,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 564,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGH. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

SMART Global Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $713.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

