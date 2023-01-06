Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the airline will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock worth $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

