SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,401,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLSR opened at $38.67 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.