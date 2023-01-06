Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Spruce Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.37). The consensus estimate for Spruce Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spruce Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,474,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

