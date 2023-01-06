Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 903,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $315.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $409.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.29 and a 200-day moving average of $298.82. The firm has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

