STAG Industrial, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for STAG Industrial in a report released on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for STAG Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

