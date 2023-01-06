Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 924,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,528 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,233,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

