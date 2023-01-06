State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 9,607 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.94. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

