State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

