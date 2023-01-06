State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.24.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DPZ opened at $338.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $532.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

