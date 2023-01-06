State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 375.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $838,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,304,471.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total value of $801,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,483.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $838,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,304,471.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $12,615,504 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $204.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.52. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

ShockWave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

