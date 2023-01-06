State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after buying an additional 85,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $82.42 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $88.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

