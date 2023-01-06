State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 31.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 90.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,849,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

