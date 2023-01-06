State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,791,000 after buying an additional 2,499,168 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

APLE stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

