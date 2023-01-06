State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 93,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,710 shares of company stock valued at $47,589,945 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VEEV opened at $161.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $249.46.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
