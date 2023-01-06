State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.0 %

CLH opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

