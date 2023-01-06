State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $189.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

