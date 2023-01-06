State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,960 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

