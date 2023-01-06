State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,330 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Banner by 58.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 353,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banner Stock Down 0.6 %

BANR opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

