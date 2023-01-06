State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,531 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 856.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 258.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.