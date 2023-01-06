State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 875 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $35.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

