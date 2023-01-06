State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 310,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.60. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.