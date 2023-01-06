State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

