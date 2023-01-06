State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $73.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Mizuho increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.