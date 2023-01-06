State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 494,438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 720,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,438 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $191,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $348.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

