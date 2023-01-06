State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after buying an additional 501,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after buying an additional 270,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE UHS opened at $148.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

