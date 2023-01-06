State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 144,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 226,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Union Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WU opened at $13.88 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.