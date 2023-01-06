State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GameStop Stock Performance
NYSE:GME opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $49.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
