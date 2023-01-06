State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.63 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of AA stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

