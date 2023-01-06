State of Michigan Retirement System Has $82.95 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $82,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
