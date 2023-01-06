State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.49 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.23 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 666.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

