State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 57,400 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 53.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 973.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,918,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 154.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HR opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

