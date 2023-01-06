State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $28.84 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.



