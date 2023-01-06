State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,807 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

NLY stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

