State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total value of $627,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:CHE opened at $503.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $504.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.56. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $528.72.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

