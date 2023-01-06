State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $13,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $13,169,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $50.58 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock worth $244,263,484 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

