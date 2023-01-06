State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.42.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $395.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $404.65.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,149 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

